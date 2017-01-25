BRIEF-StarHub amends its multicurrency medium term note programme
* updated and amended its s$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme established on 23 september 2011 to a s$2 billion programme
Jan 25 Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 189 percent to 219 percent, or to be 28.94 million to 31.94 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 10 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QuQtyT
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly