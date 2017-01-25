Jan 25 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 6.91 percent to 20.61 percent, or to be 78 million to 88 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 72.96 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MI7gkh

