BRIEF-StarHub amends its multicurrency medium term note programme
* updated and amended its s$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme established on 23 september 2011 to a s$2 billion programme
Jan 25 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 6.91 percent to 20.61 percent, or to be 78 million to 88 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 72.96 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MI7gkh
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* updated and amended its s$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme established on 23 september 2011 to a s$2 billion programme
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly