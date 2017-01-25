Jan 25 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 21.04 percent to 46.97 percent, or to be 70 million to 85 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 57.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xemVZA

