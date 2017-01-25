BRIEF-StarHub amends its multicurrency medium term note programme
* updated and amended its s$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme established on 23 september 2011 to a s$2 billion programme
Jan 25 Shenzhen Anche Technologies Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 7.8 percent to 19.6 percent, or to be 45.5 million yuan to 50.5 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 42.2 million yuan
* The reason is expanded business scale
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uunMUw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* updated and amended its s$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme established on 23 september 2011 to a s$2 billion programme
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly