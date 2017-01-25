Jan 25 Shenzhen Anche Technologies Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 7.8 percent to 19.6 percent, or to be 45.5 million yuan to 50.5 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 42.2 million yuan

* The reason is expanded business scale

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uunMUw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)