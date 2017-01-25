Jan 25 Enjoyor Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 90 percent, or to be 177.9 million yuan to 211.3 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 111.2 million yuan

* The reason is subsidiary acquisition

