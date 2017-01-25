Jan 25 Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 117.8 million yuan to 141.4 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 117.8 million yuan

* The reasons are expanded market share and improved management efficiency

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eYzkmh

