COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 26Henan Huaying Agricultural Development
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 414.8 percent to 460.6 percent, or to be 90 million yuan to 98 million yuan, from a year ago
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/eEz1F3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
* Seven-Eleven Japan will limit access to personal information held in retailer's stores by using facial recognition technology from NEC Corp - Nikkei