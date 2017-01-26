COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 26Guizhou Tyre Co Ltd
* Says it sees 2016 net profit to be 12 million yuan to 24 million yuan, from loss a year ago, as result of subsidies for land
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HKATLq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
* Seven-Eleven Japan will limit access to personal information held in retailer's stores by using facial recognition technology from NEC Corp - Nikkei