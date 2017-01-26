Jan 26 Jiajiayue Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 0 percent to 5 percent, or to be 247.3 million yuan to 259.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (247.3 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in core business and cost control as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jQW7Xo

