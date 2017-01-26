COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 26 Shanghai AJ Group Co Ltd :
* Says it and its subsidiary will 100 percent stake in Shanghai-based finance lease company together
* Says the price is not decided
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DAOEcT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
QUITO, May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president, Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease pressure on its economy.