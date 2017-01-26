Jan 26 Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd :

* Says co's top shareholder Beijing Wanfangyuan Real Estate Development Company enters into agreement to buy 16 million shares from Wuhu Huarong Yushang Investment Center (LLP)

* Says Beijing Wanfangyuan Real Estate Development Company will raise stake in co to 42.86 percent from 37.69 percent

* Wuhu Huarong Yushang Investment Center (LLP)'s stake in co will be cut to 0 percent from 5.17 percent

