COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 26 Kyoritsu Computer & Communication Co Ltd :
* Says co enters into contract to transfer partial solution business to the telecommunications infrastructure unit which was established on Dec. 7, 2016
* Says business transfer will be effective on March 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/44rBl7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
* Seven-Eleven Japan will limit access to personal information held in retailer's stores by using facial recognition technology from NEC Corp - Nikkei