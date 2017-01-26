COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 26 Henan Huaying Agriculture Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co plans to raise stake in Shandong-based food firm to at least 51 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/lB4D60
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
* Seven-Eleven Japan will limit access to personal information held in retailer's stores by using facial recognition technology from NEC Corp - Nikkei