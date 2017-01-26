BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 26 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 67.8 million yuan to 76.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 84.8 million yuan
* Comments that impacting from pharmaceutical industry policy changes, as well as the increased financing expenses are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xGL7ZP
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.