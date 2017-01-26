BRIEF-India's Suryaamba Spinning Mills posts March-qtr net loss
* March quarter net loss 4.2 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 26 Shandong Xiantan Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 964 percent to 1,008.3 percent, or to be 240 million yuan to 250 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 200 million yuan to 210 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.6 million yuan
* Comments that firm up of prices of chicken meat products are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/g2J8GY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net loss 4.2 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 104.3 million rupees versus loss 90.9 million rupees year ago