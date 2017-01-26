Jan 26 Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 300 percent to 450 percent, or to be 85 million yuan to 115 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 20.6 million yuan

* Comments the gain on selling subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cYWSF1

