Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 67 percent, or to be 185 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 110.8 million yuan

* Comments the development of film and television drama business is the main reason for the forecast

