BRIEF-Sasini reports HY pre-tax profit 110.4 mln shillings
* HY ended March 2017 group revenue 1.45 billion shillings versus 1.59 billion shillings year ago
Jan 26 Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 70 percent to 90 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 52.1 million yuan
* Comments that decreased income of spirit is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/LQYNOC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* HY ended March 2017 group revenue 1.45 billion shillings versus 1.59 billion shillings year ago
* March quarter net loss 3.2 million rupees versus profit 5.8 million rupees year ago