Jan 26 Tus-Guhan Group Corp Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 123 percent to 153 percent, or to be 50 million yuan to 56.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.4 million yuan

* Comments that recording of compensation on land disposal is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2Y77BW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)