BRIEF-Samsung Elec says considering NAND investment options, including China
* Says it is considering various NAND flash investment options on a regular basis, including in China Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
Jan 26 Ricoh Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Yoshinori Yamashita as executive president to replace Zenji Miura
* Says the change will effective on April 1
* Says it appoints BDO Toyo & Co. as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective June 29