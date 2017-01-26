BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q2 2016/17 pre-tax profit DKK 10.5 million
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 26 Hachijuni Bank Ltd :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
* Rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XmcVv3
