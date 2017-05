Jan 26 Kenedix Retail REIT Corp :

* Says it to buy real estate trust beneficiary interests in a property in Japan for 4,111 million yen on Jan. 31

* Says it to take out loan of totally 4,000 million yen on Jan. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PVX5NE; goo.gl/QiF6pd

