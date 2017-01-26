Jan 26 Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 107 percent, or to be 190 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 91.6 million yuan

* Comments that the merger of major asset is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cd3jyl

