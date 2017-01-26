BRIEF-Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery to buy 25.3 pct stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 mln yuan
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
Jan 26 Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd
* Says Asahi Group has not commented on the possibility of selling its tsingtao shares - clarifying media reports
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kmjnTf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
* Announces proposed privatization of co by united elite agents ltd by way of a scheme of arrangement