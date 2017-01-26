German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Cheil Worldwide Inc :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 300 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 30.38 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/W5wdcg
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)