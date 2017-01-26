German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net loss at 5 million yuan in FY2016 versus net profit at 14.0 million yuan year ago
* Says termination of assets restructuring and increased lawsuit costs as main reasons for the forecast
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)