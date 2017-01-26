German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 HPGC Renmintongtai Pharmaceutical Corp :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 45 percent to 65 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (138.9 million yuan)
* Says large growth in core businesses and relocation compensation received in unit as main reasons for the forecast
