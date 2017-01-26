BRIEF-Aspermont says Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against co
* Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against company and has been ordered by courts to pay costs
Jan 26 Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 10-35 percent y/y from 573 million yuan ($83.28 million) a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kmkxOM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against company and has been ordered by courts to pay costs
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders