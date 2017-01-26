BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Jan 26 China Real Estate Corp Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 8.5 million yuan to 17.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 28.4 million yuan
* Comments the decreased income and increased costs are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5yosKf
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.