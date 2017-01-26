Jan 26 China Real Estate Corp Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 8.5 million yuan to 17.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 28.4 million yuan

* Comments the decreased income and increased costs are the main reasons for the forecast

