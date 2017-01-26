German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 230 million yuan to 290 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 48.3 million yuan
* Comments the lowered sales of ketchup in international market and high cost of tomato products are the main reasons for the forecast
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE