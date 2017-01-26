Jan 26 Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 100 percent to 120 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 189.4 million yuan

* Comments that the control of sales expense is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/P8IuaA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)