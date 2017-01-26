BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 26 Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 100 percent to 120 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 189.4 million yuan
* Comments that the control of sales expense is the main reason for the forecast
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.