German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 190 percent to 240 percent(after adjustment)
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.3 million yuan
* Comments that the major asset restructuring is the main reason for the forecast
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE