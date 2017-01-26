BRIEF-Hornbach Holding FY 2016/17 group EBIT up 14 pct
* FY 2016/17 GROUP EBIT UP DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 14% TO EUR 156.8 MILLION
Jan 26 Hyundai Wia :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,100 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 29.22 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/c4AdGY
* March quarter net profit 21.0 million rupees versus profit 103 million rupees year ago