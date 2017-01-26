Jan 26 Shenyang Jinbei Automotive Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net loss at 220 million yuan in FY2016 versus net profit at 35.7 million yuan year ago

* Says sluggish in sale volume and loss in Russia-based unit as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yilNZY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)