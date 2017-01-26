German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Xinjiang Talimu Agriculture Development Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 150 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 13.4 million yuan
* Comments that decreased sales is the main reason for the forecast
