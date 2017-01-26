Jan 26 Xinjiang Talimu Agriculture Development Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 150 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 13.4 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/yrJQT3

