German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 China United Travel Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net loss at 155 million yuan to 175 million yuan in FY2016 versus net profit at 12.7 million yuan year ago
* Says provision for impairment loss, lawsuit cost in unit and decreased investment revenue as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ivdj4I
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)