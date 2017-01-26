Jan 26 Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 8 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 16.1 million yuan year ago

* Says cost reduction, disposal bad assets and debt restructuring as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jnqMrF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)