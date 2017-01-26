BRIEF-Sasini reports HY pre-tax profit 110.4 mln shillings
* HY ended March 2017 group revenue 1.45 billion shillings versus 1.59 billion shillings year ago
Jan 26 Baotou Huazi Industry Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 93 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (147.6 million yuan)
* Says decreased investment revenue as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wNSaF3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net loss 3.2 million rupees versus profit 5.8 million rupees year ago