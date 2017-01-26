German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 H.I.S. Co Ltd :
* Says it adjusted the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 4,685.0 yen per share, from 4,692.1 yen per share, effective Nov. 1, 2016
