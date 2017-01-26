BRIEF-Tonna electronique FY net loss 117,000 euros versus loss of 89,000 euros year ago
* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 236,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 293,000 YEAR AGO
Jan 26 RiTdisplay Corp :
* Says it was imposed fine of T$100,000 due to its violation of Act of Gender Equality in Employment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4eITdX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 236,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 293,000 YEAR AGO
May 29 Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.