German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Hota Industrial Mfg. Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue the 20 million new share at T$105 per share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/caMley
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)