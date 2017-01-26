BRIEF-Aspermont says Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against co
* Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against company and has been ordered by courts to pay costs
Jan 26 MediaTek Inc :
* Sees consolidated outlook for revenue from T$53.6 billion to T$59.1 billion, for Q1 2017
* Sees gross margin from 32.5 percent to 35.5 percent
* Sees operating profit ratio from 27.5 percent to 31.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bwoV56
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gainwealth has consented to withdraw its statutory demand against company and has been ordered by courts to pay costs
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders