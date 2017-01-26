Jan 26 Sunbird Yacht Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 97.4 percent stake in Chengdu electronics firm for 3.34 billion yuan ($485.69 million)

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to help fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k4z2ZV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)