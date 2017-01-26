Jan 26 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 292.0 million yuan to 331.0 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 194.7 million yuan

* The reasons are continued improvement of main business and increased financial return

