Jan 27 Hunan Corun New Energy Co Ltd :

* Says its subsidiary will use 240 million yuan to set up a JV in Foshan with Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle

* Says the JV with registered capital of 400 million yuan will be engaged in box processing of hybrid powertrain

* Says the subsidiary will hold 240 million yuan and Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle will hold 160 million yuan in the JV

