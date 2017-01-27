BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 27 Activia Properties Inc :
* Says it to issue REIT bonds worth totally 6 billion yen
* Says subscription date of Jan. 27 and payment date of Feb. 2
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nEgzkp
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand