BRIEF-Redan Q1 net loss widens to 9.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 9.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Jan 27 COFCO Tunhe Co Ltd :
* Says it changed company name to COFCO Tunhe Sugar Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UiFXW9
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 9.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
PARIS, May 30 Elior, Europe's third-largest catering group, reported higher first-half revenue and core profits, helped by growth overseas, and kept its full-year financial targets for an increase in sales and earnings.