Jan 27 Zoneco Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 73 million yuan to 83 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 45 million yuan to 55 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 242.9 million yuan

* Comments that development of business and increased income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qnck07

