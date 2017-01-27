BRIEF-Redan Q1 net loss widens to 9.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 9.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Jan 27 Zoneco Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 73 million yuan to 83 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 45 million yuan to 55 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 242.9 million yuan
* Comments that development of business and increased income are the main reasons for the forecast
PARIS, May 30 Elior, Europe's third-largest catering group, reported higher first-half revenue and core profits, helped by growth overseas, and kept its full-year financial targets for an increase in sales and earnings.