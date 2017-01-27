BRIEF-Redan Q1 net loss widens to 9.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 9.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Jan 27 Henan Kedi Dairy Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 10 percent to up 10 percent, or to be 87 million yuan to 106.3 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 96.7 million yuan to 116 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 96.7 million yuan
* Comments that high investment costs are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7IPoKn
PARIS, May 30 Elior, Europe's third-largest catering group, reported higher first-half revenue and core profits, helped by growth overseas, and kept its full-year financial targets for an increase in sales and earnings.