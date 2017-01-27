Jan 27 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent, or to be 68.4 million to 78.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 50.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GA1hvY

